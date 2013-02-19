Episode 437: Can Andrew Sullivan Make It On His Own?
Will readers pay for digital content?
The uberblogger Andrew Sullivan recently struck out on his own. Now he's trying keep his blog afloat by asking readers for money — and hoping that they'll contribute enough to pay for the the blog's eight-person staff. On today's show, he tells us how he's doing.
Also: We hear from Maura Johnston, a music writer who got fired from The Village Voice and is trying to sell a digital magazine.
