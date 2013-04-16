8-Year-Old Boy Among Those Killed In Boston Bombing

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

We've learned more today about the three people killed in yesterday's bombing. The third victim is a Chinese citizen according to the Chinese consulate in New York. Independently, Boston University identifies the third fatality as one of its graduate students. The person's name has yet to be released. The second victim's name did become public today: Krystle Campbell of Arlington, Massachusetts. She was 29 years old. This afternoon, Campbell's mother read a tearful statement to reporters gathered at the front of her house.

PATTY CAMPBELL: I couldn't ask for a better daughter. I can't believe this has happened. She was such a hard worker at everything she did. This doesn't make any sense.

SIEGEL: The first victim to be identified was an 8-year-old boy named Martin Richard. His family was watching the race when the bomb detonated near the finish line. His mother and sister were seriously injured. NPR's Jeff Brady tells us more about the boy and about his family.

JEFF BRADY, BYLINE: Boston Mayor Tom Menino was the first to publicly reference Martin Richard's death, and he put the loss in a larger context of what his city is experiencing now.

MAYOR TOM MENINO: Yesterday, terror was brought to the city of Boston. Tragedy was brought to one of our neighbors also. This is a close-knit place, the city of Boston. Here, we know our neighbors, we grieve for them. We grieve for the little boy who we knew from Dorchester.

BRADY: At the Martin family house in the Dorchester section of Boston, there is a bouquet of flowers and a candle out front. No one answered the front door. In a statement, the family asked for privacy.

JANE SHERMAN: They live next door. I've known them since they moved in.

BRADY: Neighbor Jane Sherman says the Richard family has lived here about 15 years. She learned of Martin's death when his father came home wearing hospital scrubs.

SHERMAN: He came home last night about 10:30 when I was outside with my dog. And a friend of his had driven him home. And I said, Bill, are you OK? And he didn't answer me. And his friend said to me, no. And I said, what happened? And he just said that Martin was the child that died. And I just could not - and my heart just fell.

BRADY: Sherman says Martin was a happy 8-year-old boy who she'd see riding his bike and playing with friends. She says he didn't seem to have any worries or cares.

SHERMAN: Sandy blond hair. He was just adorable, like a little munchkin. And it's just devastating. It's a devastating loss, not only for them, but for everybody that knows them.

BRADY: Martin's father, Bill Richard, released a statement through a spokesperson. He said, quote, "My dear son Martin has died from injuries sustained in the attack on Boston. My wife and daughter are both recovering from serious injuries. We thank our family and friends, those we know and those we have never met, for their thoughts and prayers." Bill Forry is editor of the Dorchester Reporter and he knows the Richard family. He spoke to member station WBUR this morning

BILL FORRY: News spread very quickly through a very tight-knit neighborhood where this couple and their family are very well regarded. Both Bill and Denise are considered, really, pillars of that neighborhood.

BRADY: Forry says the Richard family is very active in local civic affairs and the kids play sports. Meanwhile, one official after another talked about how Boston will recover from these tragic explosions. Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Timothy Alben says across the city, law enforcement and National Guard troops will be posted at least for a few days.

COLONEL TIMOTHY ALBEN: That's not for any particular reason other than to provide some comfort to the public who are using transportation centers or going about their business.

BRADY: Of particular concern are the thousands of people who were involved in the Boston Marathon yesterday. A resource center has been set up to provide them with information about help they may need. Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick says an interfaith community service is planned for the near future. He says the purpose will be to help the community heal.

Around town, many commuters today said part of their response to this tragic event was to go on about their day and not let whoever did this scare them into staying home. Jeff Brady, NPR News, Boston.

