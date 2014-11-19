Episode 584: What The LeBron?

Nike is a smart multi-billion dollar company, but some sneaker fans have figured out how they can get a better price for Nike sneakers than Nike can. Some pairs trade like stocks — selling for double, quadruple, 12 times their retail price after they leave the store. Even used sneakers.

Josh Luber, of sneakerhead data company, Campless, estimates that Nike let resellers walk away with 230 million dollars in profits last year — that's money that did not go to Nike.

/ Campless.com / Campless.com

Today on the show, why would a multi-billion dollar company give up its profits to some scrappy guys on the street?

To read more and see an animated graph on the rise and fall of high-end sneaker prices, check out FiveThirtyEight.

Music: Nelly's "Air Force Ones." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Spotify/ Tumblr.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.