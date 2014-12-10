© 2023 KASU
Episode 588: The Technology Tango

Published December 10, 2014 at 3:05 PM CST
Siri, the mobile game Candy Crush Saga and YY.com
How customers use a piece of technology can change what the product is. And what the product is can change the business model for the company. It's a constant dance between the customers and the sellers. Today on the show, three short stories about this dance.

For more on these stories check out: Free Voice-Control Software Helps Tiny Start-Ups Build Big Ideas and You Can Create A Hit Video Game About Anything. Even Making Toast.

Music: RAC's "Let Go [Ft. Kele and MNDR]." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Spotify/ Tumblr.

