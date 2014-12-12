© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Episode 589: Hello, I'm Calling From La Mafia

Published December 12, 2014 at 4:54 PM CST
Jobs that seem dull and safe in most countries are incredibly dangerous in Honduras. Like: Driving a bus.
Esteban Felix
/
AP
Jobs that seem dull and safe in most countries are incredibly dangerous in Honduras. Like: Driving a bus.

Honduras has the highest murder rate in the world. Jobs that seem dull and safe in most countries have become incredibly dangerous professions in Honduras. For example: Driving a bus.

On today's show: what it's like to live and work in the most dangerous country in the world.

Music: Dreams In Static's "You're on Your Own (feat. Akie Bermiss)." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Spotify/ Tumblr.

Marlon Bishop of NPR's Latino USA reported today's story. His trip to Honduras was funded by Round Earth Media. German Andino contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.