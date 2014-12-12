Episode 589: Hello, I'm Calling From La Mafia

Honduras has the highest murder rate in the world. Jobs that seem dull and safe in most countries have become incredibly dangerous professions in Honduras. For example: Driving a bus.

On today's show: what it's like to live and work in the most dangerous country in the world.

Music: Dreams In Static's "You're on Your Own (feat. Akie Bermiss)."

Marlon Bishop of NPR's Latino USA reported today's story. His trip to Honduras was funded by Round Earth Media. German Andino contributed reporting.

