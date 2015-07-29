Las Vegas Mob Museum To Open FIFA Exhibit

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's been joked that soccer's world governing body FIFA is a kind of Mafia. Now that some executives have actually been arrested for racketeering and money laundering, The Mob Museum in Las Vegas is making it official. FIFA goes on trial - I mean, exhibit in a show titled "When The Beautiful Game Turns Ugly." There, FIFA head Sepp Blatter and his accused cohorts are displayed alongside Lucky Luciano and Bugsy Siegel. It's MORNING EDITION.