'The Last Archive' Podcast Explores Truth; Coronavirus's Impact On Art

Historian Jill Lepore sees herself as a detective of sorts and does so in her new podcast, “The Last Archive.” She joins us to discuss her journey toward a larger question — who killed truth? Also, artists find inspiration to create in all kinds of circumstances and art can help us understand crises and loss. Host Jeremy Hobson talks about how artists create and how the art world is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic with Jonathan Fineberg, an art historian and critic. That and more, in hour one of Here & Now‘s May 6, 2020, full broadcast. You can find more at hereandnow.org — and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or join the conversation on Facebook.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.