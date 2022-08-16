© 2023 KASU
Massachusetts General Hospital performs the first vaginal fluid transplant in the U.S.

Published August 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Dr. Caroline Mitchell, center, and Dr. Agnes Bergerat watch as clinical research coordinator Briah Cooley processes a vaginal fluid donor sample to be stored and then given to people with recurrent BV at the Massachusetts General Hospital. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Dr. Caroline Mitchell, center, and Dr. Agnes Bergerat watch as clinical research coordinator Briah Cooley processes a vaginal fluid donor sample to be stored and then given to people with recurrent BV at the Massachusetts General Hospital. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcasted on Dec. 7, 2022. Click here for that audio.

Many women in the U.S. have bacterial vaginosis, or BV, which in some cases is linked to serious, long-term health issues. Doctors haven’t been able to offer a good treatment for it until now.

WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel reports on the country’s first vaginal fluid transplant performed in Massachusetts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

