A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A mysterious wooden object turned up on a Florida beach last month. Archaeologists say it's a shipwreck from the 1800s - 80 feet long - and erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed it at Daytona Beach Shores. Archaeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state, they don't plan to dig it up. Instead, they're planning to take pictures and study the ship until the tide buries it with sand again.