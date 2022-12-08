© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST
Morocco players celebrate after their win in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Morocco players celebrate after their win in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The German government arrested dozens, including a former judge, connected to a far-right group that were plotting to overthrow the German government. The so-called Reich citizens plans included installing a self-styled prince as the national leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has passed a law banning what his government calls “LGBT propaganda,” making any expression or representation of LGBTQ identities illegal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a trip to Saudi Arabia to cement relations with the House of Saud and rival U.S. influence in the Middle East.

We break down headlines from around the world on the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A