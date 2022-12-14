Over the past 20 years in Maine, Santa Sunday has become a popular event

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

More than 300 skiers dressed as Santa shushed (ph) down the slopes at the Sunday River resort this weekend. Even a Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree were spotted. For the past 20 years, Santa Sunday has become a popular event. This year it raised $7,500 for a local nonprofit that invests in education. One slight problem - there was almost no natural snow, so snow-making machines were hard at work.