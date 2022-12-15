12-year-old chess prodigy and his family are granted asylum in the U.S.

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Tani Adewumi was already a chess prodigy at age 8, beating 73 players to win the New York State Championship three years ago. At the time, he and his family lived in a homeless shelter after fleeing Nigeria due to threats from the terrorist group Boko Haram. But he just won his biggest match at age 12. His family was officially granted asylum in the U.S. He tells The Washington Post his goal now is to become a grandmaster. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.