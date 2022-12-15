How young people are impacted as NPR and other employers announce internship cuts

Students competing for paid internships are in a challenging moment. This reality hit especially close to home this week when NPR announced it would cut it’s internship program for next summer. The cancellation comes as the network has already implemented a hiring freeze to weather a budget shortfall and avoid layoffs. Other companies are doing the same.

With a recession looming, Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in on how the greater landscape is looking for internships with Carlos Mark Vera, who is the co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit Pay Our Interns.

