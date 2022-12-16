If you speed, you may get a ticket. How about a warning and an onion instead?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU'RE A MEAN ONE, MR. GRINCH")

THURL RAVENSCROFT: (Singing) You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Typically, if you speed, you get a ticket. How about a warning and a smelly onion instead? Colonel Lou Caputo of Florida's Monroe County Sheriff's Office has been handing them out for 20 years. Dressed as the Grinch, he reminds drivers that school zones still work during the holidays. Driving less than 5 miles per hour over the speed limit gets you an onion. Faster and the Grinch will seem as charming as an eel when he gives you that ticket as you sit behind the wheel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.