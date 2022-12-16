© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

If you speed, you may get a ticket. How about a warning and an onion instead?

Published December 16, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU'RE A MEAN ONE, MR. GRINCH")

THURL RAVENSCROFT: (Singing) You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Typically, if you speed, you get a ticket. How about a warning and a smelly onion instead? Colonel Lou Caputo of Florida's Monroe County Sheriff's Office has been handing them out for 20 years. Dressed as the Grinch, he reminds drivers that school zones still work during the holidays. Driving less than 5 miles per hour over the speed limit gets you an onion. Faster and the Grinch will seem as charming as an eel when he gives you that ticket as you sit behind the wheel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning Edition