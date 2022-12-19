Icy weather in Cambridge, England, interferes with delivery robot's path

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Computer scientists have made a lot of progress with artificial intelligence, but a scene from Cambridge, England, shows challenges that remain. Graham Smith was out for a walk in the snow when he found a delivery robot stuck on an icy curb. He wrote in a Facebook post that the wheels of the poor little mite were spinning like crazy. Mr. Smith says he helped it on its way, and it thanked him. It looks like we don't have to fear our robot overlords just yet. It's MORNING EDITION.