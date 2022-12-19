© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Icy weather in Cambridge, England, interferes with delivery robot's path

Published December 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Computer scientists have made a lot of progress with artificial intelligence, but a scene from Cambridge, England, shows challenges that remain. Graham Smith was out for a walk in the snow when he found a delivery robot stuck on an icy curb. He wrote in a Facebook post that the wheels of the poor little mite were spinning like crazy. Mr. Smith says he helped it on its way, and it thanked him. It looks like we don't have to fear our robot overlords just yet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning Edition