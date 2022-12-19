The next World Cups

The 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar is over. Between human rights abuses, half-filled stadiums, surprise quarter-final runs, the tragic death of a soccer journalism icon, and Lionel Messi’s last hurrah, there’s been lots to talk about.

So now, we look to the future. The women’s World Cup takes place in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The men will play again in North America in 2026.

What will these tournaments look like? And how can we avoid the pitfalls that have marred the 2022 tournament?

