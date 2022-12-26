'Four Samosas' comedy-heist film is a story about finding your crew

“Four Samosas” is an independent comedy-heist film set in Artesia, better known as Los Angeles’ “Little India.” The story follows Vinny, a wanna-be rapper played by Venk Potula, who concocts a plan to disrupt his ex-girlfriend’s wedding by stealing her wedding diamonds. The film embraces Indian cultural identity in a subtle way, telling a quirky and unique story.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes is joined by writer-director-producer, Ravi Kapoor, to talk more about the film.

