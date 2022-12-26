Lennon Scott was born on the same date as both of her parents

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Think of this as a Christmas miracle. This month, Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed their daughter Lennon to the world in Huntsville, Ala. Lennon was born on the same day as both her mother and father, all born on Dec. 18. What are the odds of that? The Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children calculated them - 1 in 133,000. So keep an eye if that kid ever plays the lottery.

