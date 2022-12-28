© 2023 KASU
Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels publishes picture book 'Darryl's Dream'

Published December 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with hip-hop artist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels about his book for young readers “Darryl’s Dream.”

It’s about a little boy named Darryl, who learns to overcome bullies and speak his poetry. He wrote the book with Shawnee Warfield, Johnny Warfield and Adam Padilla with illustrations by Tristan Tait.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

