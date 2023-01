Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ed Drantch, morning anchor and I-Team reporter for ABC 7 in Buffalo, about how the city is doing a week after getting pummeled by a deadly blizzard, and what Mayor Byron Brown is saying in response to criticism that the city’s response was inadequate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.