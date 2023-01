Raven Chacon is a Dine composer and visual artist whose work has won much acclaim. His 2020 opera “Sweet Land” was named Opera of the Year by the Music Critics Association of North America and this year, he received the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his composition “Voiceless Mass.”

Reporter Karen Michel has this profile.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.