A new box set from the band Blondie looks back on decades of hits and reveals dozens of previously unreleased recordings the band made between 1974 and 1982.

“Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982” is nominated for a Grammy for best historical album.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.

