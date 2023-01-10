Executive Orders Eliminate Government Overreach, Reduces Waste, and Reduces Government Rules.

Here are the texts of the executive orders:

EXECUTIVE ORDER TO PROTECT TAXPAYERS AND REDUCE WASTE IN THE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE DIVISION OF WORKFORCE SERVICES UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE PROGRAM

WHEREAS: State government must protect hardworking taxpayers and tackle waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government;

WHEREAS: According to the United States Department of Labor, the State of Arkansas spent more than $53 million on improper unemployment benefits to ineligible applicants over the course of three years;

WHEREAS: The State of Arkansas disbursed a combined $3.4 billion in unemployment benefits in 2020 and 2021 through its Unemployment Insurance Program, which is administered by the Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services; and

WHEREAS: It is the position of this administration that Arkansans deserve honesty, transparency, and accountability when it comes to state government spending, including in the Unemployment Insurance Program.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, acting under the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Arkansas, do hereby order the following:

That the Secretary of the Department of Commerce shall review and implement measures to enhance the integrity of the Unemployment Insurance Program, reduce the rate of inappropriate payments to ineligible applicants, and reduce fraud, including:

Verifying applicant eligibility through the use of state and federal new hire directories;

Cross-checking applicant eligibility through state and federal incarceration records, state death records, and the multi-state Integrity Data Hub:

Conducting additional review and investigation of claims filed from a single internet protocol address using a similar mailing address or bank account;

Ensuring that claims made from out-of-state applicants are strictly verified prior to approval and payment;

Any other measures or methods that the Secretary deems effective and efficient in carrying out this directive.

At the time of the effective date of this Order, the Secretary of the Department of Commerce shall begin implementing measures to complete these directives herein.

The Secretary of the Department of Commerce shall provide quarterly progress reports to the Governor until the directives herein have been fully implemented.

This Executive Order shall become effective upon its signing and shall remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive orders.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of Arkansas to be affixed this 10th day of January, in the year of our Lord 2023.

EXECUTIVE ORDER TO LIMIT GOVERNMENT OVERREACH, REDUCE BUREAUCRACY AND REVIEW PREVIOUS EXECUTIVE ORDERS

WHEREAS: Government officials have an obligation to simplify and streamline government;

WHEREAS: Since the formation of Arkansas in 1836, the Governors of the State of Arkansas have issued numerous Executive Orders;

WHEREAS: The citizens of Arkansas and those who work for them in the Arkansas state government in the executive departments, agencies, offices, boards, and commissions need clarity regarding which Executive Orders are currently in effect to ensure compliance with Arkansas law;

WHEREAS: Article 6, Section 2 of the Arkansas Constitution vests supreme executive power in the Governor of the State of Arkansas; and

WHEREAS: A complete review and analysis of existing Executive Orders is necessary to assist this Administration as it conducts the official business for the people of Arkansas.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, acting under the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Arkansas, do hereby order the following: (1) The Inspector General of the State of Arkansas is hereby directed to conduct a complete and exhaustive review of all previously issued Executive Orders. (2) This review should include the following:

a) A listing of all Executive Orders held by the Secretary of State of the State of Arkansas.

b) The date of issuance, Executive Order number, and name of the Governor issuing each Executive Order.

c) A summary of the purpose and directive of each Executive Order, particularly relating to Executive Orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

d) A summary of which Executive Orders are still in effect and which Executive Orders are revoked.

e) An analysis determining if any Executive Order still in effect conflicts with other Executive Orders, State rules or regulations, Legislative Acts, federal law, or pertinent court decisions.

f) If any conflict exists, a recommendation on how to resolve the conflict, inconsistency, or dispute.

g) Recommendations on updating, amending, or modifying any Executive Orders if necessary.

h) An analysis considering how each Executive Order may impact the rights and liberties of Arkansans.

i) An analysis determining the impact each Executive Order has on important businesses and industries that operate in the State of Arkansas.

The Inspector General shall have this report submitted to the Office of the Governor within ninety days.

This Executive Order shall become effective upon its signing and shall remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive orders.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of Arkansas to be affixed this 10th day of January, in the year of our Lord 2023.

EXECUTIVE ORDER TO REDUCE GOVERNMENT RULES AND REGULATIONS

WHEREAS: The purpose of Arkansas state government is to assist in the success of businesses in this state rather than to impose additional burdens and barriers to industries;

WHEREAS: Executive Order No. 15-02 was issued to prohibit the promulgation of unnecessary rules and regulations that burden businesses;

WHEREAS: Pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated section 10-3-309, a “rule” means a state agency statement of general applicability and future effect that implements, interprets, or prescribes law or policy or describes the organization, procedure, or practice of a state agency and includes without limitation the amendment or repeal of a prior rule.

WHEREAS: Pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated section 25-15-202, “rulemaking” means an agency process for the formulation, amendment, or repeal of a rule.

WHEREAS: It is imperative for the Governor to remain in control of the rules and regulations proposed to a legislative committee of the General Assembly by her state departments, agencies, and offices;

WHEREAS: In efforts to protect the citizens of Arkansas from bureaucratic burdens, it is necessary for all state departments, agencies, and offices to seek approval from the Governor in proposing any new rule or regulation or to in amending any existing rule or regulation unless they are granted an exemption by the Governor or exempted under a specific provision of Arkansas law;

WHEREAS: It is the policy of this Governor and her administration that Arkansans and its businesses will not be burdened with unnecessary or overburdensome regulatory requirements.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, acting under the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Arkansas, do hereby order the following:

Executive Order No 15-02 is hereby repealed.

Unless granted an exemption by the Governor or exempted under a specific provision of Arkansas law, that all state departments, agencies, and offices shall submit to the Governor for her review and approval all proposed rule prior to appearing before a legislative committee of the General Assembly regarding rulemaking procedure.

Unless granted an exemption by the Governor or exempted under a specific provision of Arkansas law, that all state departments, agencies, and offices may not appear under any circumstances before a legislative committee of the General Assembly to regarding rulemaking procedure under the Arkansas Administrative Procedures Act without the Governor’s permission for a proposed rule.

Unless granted an exemption by the Governor or exempted under a specific provision of Arkansas law, that all state departments, agencies, and offices must resubmit all rules to the Governor for her review and approval that were submitted prior to the execution of this Order and have not received final approval by the General Assembly.

Unless granted an exemption by the Governor or exempted under a specific provision of Arkansas law, that all state departments, agencies, and offices, must simultaneously submit two rules for repeal for every one rule presented for rulemaking to a legislative committee of the General Assembly.

This Executive Order shall become effective upon its signing and shall remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive orders. IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of Arkansas to be affixed this 10th day of January, in the year of our Lord 2023.