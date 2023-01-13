The News Roundup – International

More than 1,200 people have been charged in Brazil for storming the government buildings in protests supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro. The right-wing leader is now living in Miami in the home of mixed martial artist Jose Aldo.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the audience at the Golden Globes this week that there would be “no World War III” in an address for the awards show. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin removed Russia’s top military leader just months after he was installed.

Scientists have found that Earth’s ozone layer is on track to be fully repaired within decades.

We cover these headlines and more in the international hour of the News Roundup.

