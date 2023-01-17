21st Annual Delta Awards for Tourism Achievement to be Announced Jan. 27
HELENA-WEST HELENA – The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in Eastern Arkansas, will be presented during festivities Friday evening, Jan. 27, at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Road in Helena-West Helena.
The evening will begin with a 5:30 p.m. silent auction, followed by the dinner and awards at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support from the Helena Advertising and Promotion Commission.
Arkansas Delta Byways, located on the Arkansas State University campus, is a nonprofit organization recognized by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism as the official tourism promotion association for 15 counties in Eastern Arkansas. Counties include Arkansas, Chicot, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Greene, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis.
The annual awards event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person or a table of eight for $225. For information on ticket availability, contact Gretchen Sacotnik, 870-476-4355.
Finalists for the awards include:
Hospitality Award
Grand Prairie Center, Stuttgart
Tacker's Shake Shack, Marion
Wilson Café, Wilson
Entrepreneur Award
Delta Dirt Distillery, Helena-West Helena
National Cold War Center, Blytheville
The Oaks of NEA and The Oaks of NEA Downtown, Corning
Tourism Support/Promotional Award
Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home
King Biscuit Time with Thomas Jacques, Helena-West Helena
City of Paragould
Festival/Event of the Year
Hop Alley Rally, Corning
Levon Helm Jubilee, Marvel
Taylor House – Behind the Big House, Tillar
Boot Strap Award
Desha County Museum, Dumas
Keiser Arkansas Special Events Committee
Rivercrest Family, Career and Community Leaders of America –
Senior Meal Program, Tyronza
Cultural Heritage Award
Delta Roots Music Festival and Delta Cultural Center’s –
Greens, Beans and Cornbread Cooking, Helena-West Helena
Lakeport Plantation Archeology Survey, Lake Village
Sultana Disaster Museum, Marion
Tourism Person of the Year Award
To be announced at the banquet.