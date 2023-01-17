21st Annual Delta Awards for Tourism Achievement to be Announced Jan. 27

HELENA-WEST HELENA – The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in Eastern Arkansas, will be presented during festivities Friday evening, Jan. 27, at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Road in Helena-West Helena.

The evening will begin with a 5:30 p.m. silent auction, followed by the dinner and awards at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support from the Helena Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Arkansas Delta Byways, located on the Arkansas State University campus, is a nonprofit organization recognized by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism as the official tourism promotion association for 15 counties in Eastern Arkansas. Counties include Arkansas, Chicot, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Greene, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis.

The annual awards event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person or a table of eight for $225. For information on ticket availability, contact Gretchen Sacotnik, 870-476-4355.

Finalists for the awards include:

Hospitality Award

Grand Prairie Center, Stuttgart

Tacker's Shake Shack, Marion

Wilson Café, Wilson

Entrepreneur Award

Delta Dirt Distillery, Helena-West Helena

National Cold War Center, Blytheville

The Oaks of NEA and The Oaks of NEA Downtown, Corning

Tourism Support/Promotional Award

Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home

King Biscuit Time with Thomas Jacques, Helena-West Helena

City of Paragould

Festival/Event of the Year

Hop Alley Rally, Corning

Levon Helm Jubilee, Marvel

Taylor House – Behind the Big House, Tillar

Boot Strap Award

Desha County Museum, Dumas

Keiser Arkansas Special Events Committee

Rivercrest Family, Career and Community Leaders of America –

Senior Meal Program, Tyronza

Cultural Heritage Award

Delta Roots Music Festival and Delta Cultural Center’s –

Greens, Beans and Cornbread Cooking, Helena-West Helena

Lakeport Plantation Archeology Survey, Lake Village

Sultana Disaster Museum, Marion

Tourism Person of the Year Award

To be announced at the banquet.