Officials conduct controlled release of toxic chemicals after Ohio train derailment

Published February 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST

Authorities conducted a controlled release of hazardous chemicals aboard the cars of a derailed train in Ohio in order to avoid an explosion. The train derailed on Friday, sending about 50 train cars off the tracks.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from Jordan Anderson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

