Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Doug Griffin, who was President Biden’s guest at the State of the Union address this week.

Griffin’s daughter Courtney was 20 in 2014 when she died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. Biden has called for a “major surge” to stop fentanyl from reaching the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.