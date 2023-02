The music world has lost one of it’s most prolific and successful composers. Pianist and songwriter Burt Bacharach died Wednesday at the age of 94.

We explore some of his popular works, songs from Aretha Franklin to Dionne Warwick and Elton John.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

