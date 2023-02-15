© 2023 KASU
Black Lives Matter section removed from AP Black history class after Florida objects

Published February 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST
A person holds a Black Lives Matter flag during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
When College Board released its official curriculum for the Advanced Placement course on African Studies, it removed the unit on the Black Lives Matter movement previously included in the pilot program. The topic was removed after Florida’s Department of Education objected to it.

Leslie Kay Jones is an assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers New Brunswick specializing in social movements. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

