© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The real-life prosecutor portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film 'Argentina 1985'

Published February 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST
Ricardo Darín (left) and Juan Pedro Lanzani (right) star in "Argentina 1985." (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)
Ricardo Darín (left) and Juan Pedro Lanzani (right) star in "Argentina 1985." (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

The Spanish-language film “Argentina 1985” has been nominated for Best International Feature Film this Oscar season. The movie portrays the prosecution of leaders of the military junta in Argentina, under whose rule tens of thousands of people were kidnapped, tortured and killed.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with human rights attorney Luis Moreno Ocampo, whose story is told in the film.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now