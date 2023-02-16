'Every Voice' podcast explores marginalized classical music artists

A new podcast out Thursday aims to highlight the marginalized voices and histories in Western classical music. The first 16-episode season of “Every Voice with Terrance McKnight” will focus on the problematic — and often racist — portrayals of Black characters in some of Mozart and Verdi’s most famous operas.

Host Terrance McKnight from NPR member station WQXR joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to preview what’s to come in his first series and what he wants to change about the industry he loves.

Find information about Terrance McKnight’s upcoming event in New York on Feb. 23 here.

