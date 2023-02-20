East Palestine, Ohio, residents concerned about water, air despite assurances both are safe

Delaware Riverkeeper Network deputy director Tracy Carluccio joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to reflect on this month’s train derailment and chemical leak in East Palestine, Ohio. Carluccio discusses lessons learned from a similar train wreck and chemical release in 2012 in the small town of Paulsboro, New Jersey.

