The West Virginia based live public radio music show “Mountain Stage” celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with co-founder and former host Larry Groce and country and bluegrass musician Kathy Mattea who took over hosting duties from Groce in 2021.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.