Educators and students kick off first-ever National Civic Learning Week

This week is the first-ever National Civic Learning Week, where teachers, researchers and students across the country will join together to discuss strengthening civics education in the classroom. The week comes at a time of efforts to erode America’s democracy, including false claims of rigged elections and the assault of the U.S. Capitol.

Louise Dubé, executive director of iCivics, joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about Civic Learning Week and what it means to promote civics in a politically polarized age.

