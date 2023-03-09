© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are back broadcasting at 91.9 FM. Thank you for your patience!

Aboriginal land acknowledgements are the norm in Australia. What's the significance?

Published March 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST
Aboriginal artist Tess Alice with her dog. (Deepa Fernandes/Here & Now)
Aboriginal artist Tess Alice with her dog. (Deepa Fernandes/Here & Now)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes recently took a trip back to Sydney, to visit family. And while listening to the radio, she heard broadcasters acknowledging the indigenous land they were on.

Fernandes speaks with aboriginal artist, Tess Alice, about the significance of the acknowledgements, and whether they would be done in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now