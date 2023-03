The city of Boston wants the majority of new car purchases to be electric by 2050. That means it’ll need more chargers too. But not everyone in the city has reasonable access to one right now.

WBUR’s Paula Moura explains why there’s been such an inequitable distribution so far.

