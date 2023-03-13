© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are back broadcasting at 91.9 FM. Thank you for your patience!

North Carolina hearing could impact Supreme Court elections case

Published March 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT

In North Carolina, a hearing on Tuesday is making a legal mess of a major U.S. Supreme Court elections case known as Moore v. Harper. It involves a once-fringe theory that claims state legislatures have a special power over federal elections that cannot be checked by state courts or state constitutions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR Washington correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now