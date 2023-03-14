© 2023 KASU
Using diabetes medication to treat conditions other than diabetes

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published March 14, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT
This photograph shows the anti-diabetic medication "Ozempic" (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk".
Most people don’t take medication for the side effects.But some Americans are turning to a group of diabetes medications for something other than relief from the disease. Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are making headlines for their ability to stimulate weight loss. 

This is a problem for diabetes patients who need the medication and can’t get it. A rise in demand for these medications has led to shortages

Companies are taking note of this demand. Last week, Weight Watchers announced it will acquire a telehealth operator called Sequence that can prescribe these medications. 

But should potentially life-saving medication be available to those whose lives aren’t at risk?We speak to two doctors getting at the heart of these questions and a woman who’s been using these medications to improve her health.

