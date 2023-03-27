Josh Groban 'flexes his inner demons' with Annaleigh Ashford in Broadway's 'Sweeney Todd'

What’s a nice singer like you doing in a show like this? A reasonable question for Josh Groban, starring in the titlular role of Broadway’s larger-than-life new “Sweeney Todd,” which opened last weekend.

One of the country’s best-selling artists, Groban’s hits have included anthems like “You Raise Me Up” and the operatic “The Prayer.” But no more Mr. Nice Guy here. As Sondheim fans well know, the show is bloody — part love story, part demented horror show — bathed in angst and anguish.

This production, directed by Thomas Kail of Hamilton fame, also includes a heavy dose of humor and physical comedy, much of it in the able hands of co-star Annaleigh Ashford who enraptures the audience as Mrs. Lovett.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sat down with Groban, Ashford and Kail to talk about the production, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim and what draws them to theatre.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in “Sweeney Todd.” (Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

