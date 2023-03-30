Remembering Katherine Koonce, victim in Nashville school shooting

Mourners gathered in Nashville Wednesday evening to remember the six victims of a mass shooting at the Covenant School, a Christian elementary school. One of the adult victims was 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, who was the head of the school.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author and podcast host Christina H. Edmondson and her husband Rev. Mika Edmondson, lead pastor at Koinonia church in Nashville. Koonce had worshipped at the church the day before the shooting and they both spoke with her.

