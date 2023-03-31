Trump indictment: Asking legal questions 

Former President Donald Trump is now the first U.S. president — current or former — to be charged with a crime.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump. The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was looking into payments made to an adult film actress in 2016, right before the election. Though we still don’t know the charges in the case.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Harry Litman, a former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice. He hosts the “Talking Feds” podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.