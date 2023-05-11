1A Remaking America: Crossing state lines for abortion care

Abortion is now illegal in 12 states, according to the Guttmacher Institute. That means many people have to travel hundreds of miles to get an abortion.

In 2021, before the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, it took a patient less than 30 minutes, on average, to get to an abortion clinic. Now it takes over an hour and a half, on average. That data is from a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Patients now have to go to “safe haven” states like Kansas. We hear from a woman from Oklahoma who traveled hours north to Kansas for her abortion last year.

