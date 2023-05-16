© 2023 KASU
No Labels centrist political group is sparking concerns about how it's getting on ballot

Published May 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
No Labels, a group that could shake up the 2024 presidential race with a bipartisan “unity ticket," secured access to the ballot Friday, March 10, 2023, in Oregon. (Gillian Flaccus/AP)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Adav Noti, legal director of the government watchdog group the Campaign Legal Center, about the centrist political group No Labels that is seeking to get on the 2024 ballot in Maine and other states. No Labels is a nonprofit that does not have to disclose its donors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

