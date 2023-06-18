1 person was killed and 19 others were wounded in a shooting outside of Chicago

At least one person was killed and 19 others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a strip mall in a Chicago suburb on Sunday just after midnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. local time, police officers in Willowbrook, Ill., responded to sounds of gunshots coming from an area with "a large gathering of people," said Eric Swanson, the deputy chief of the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Multiple people were rushed to area hospitals. Officials did not provide details about the victims or the severity of their wounds. Information about the suspect or suspects was still under investigation, according to Swanson.

Witnesses told ABC 7 that a large group was gathered at the strip mall for a Juneteenth celebration.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.