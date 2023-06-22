Sheetal Sheth says kid's books can deal with big feelings. 'Always Anjali' takes on identity
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with actor and children’s book author Sheetal Sheth.
Sheth’s “Anjali” series of picture books centers around an Indian-American girl finding joy in her heritage. Her “Making Happy” book is about a child coping with her mother’s cancer.
Sheetal Sheth is the author of “Always Anjali.” (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)
Book excerpt: ‘Always Anjali’
By Sheetal Sheth
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.