'The Oppermanns' novel is 90 years old but still has lessons for today

Published June 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT

Click here for the original audio and a book excerpt.

We revisit Scott Tong’s January conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joshua Cohen. Cohen revised the translation and wrote a forward to a new edition of Lion Feuchtwanger’s 1933 novel “The Oppermanns.” The book tells the story of a wealthy Jewish family in Berlin, Germany, who fall victim to the rise of the Nazis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

