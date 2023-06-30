© 2023 KASU
Reverse Course: Small solutions to the big problems caused by climate change

Published June 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
Reverse Course takes a journey across the country for a closer look at projects designed to make an impact. (Illustration by Heather LaPierre and Bruce Crocker/WBUR)
All this week, Here & Now has been reporting on small solutions to the big problems caused by climate change in our series Reverse Course.

Our stories included reporting from Minnesota, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Texas and the Navajo Nation. We met everyday people who are tackling the climate crisis, doing their best to come up with solutions to mitigate and adapt to climate change, but it’s not easy work.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley discuss reporting the series and some takeaways about climate solutions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

