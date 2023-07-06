© 2023 KASU
Alt.Latino's summer 2023 playlist

Published July 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
Tainy rehearses onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Alt.Latino co-hosts Anamaria Artemisa Sayre and Felix Contreras about the songs from Kumbia Queers, Tainy and María José Llergo that they can’t stop listening to this summer.

Nó na Madeira” by Gafieira Rio Miami

SACRIFICIO” by Tainy and Xantos

Cuando hablas así” by Kumbia Queers and Nacho Vegas

RUEDA, RUEDA” by María José Llergo

Heartquake” by L’Impératrice x Cuco

Nereidas” by Orquesta Failde

Alt.Latino’s hosts are also listening to Mexican regional music this summer. Find Ana’s review of the new Peso Pluma album here

