© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trombone Shorty makes music that sounds like New Orleans

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
Musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews collaborates with family members and other artists from New Orleans on his tracks.
Musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews collaborates with family members and other artists from New Orleans on his tracks.

Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, grew up in a family of musicians. Before he was old enough for Kindergarten, he was on stage performing on New Orleans’ biggest stage: Jazz Fest.

Since then, his mastery of both vocals and the trombone has earned him a Grammy and fans worldwide. His latest album, “Lifted,” honors the influence of his mother.

Andrews is touring the U.S. this summer. He made time to swing by WAMU to talk about why he and his music always return home.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Avery Jessa Chapnick