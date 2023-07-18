New African American museum opens at prominent site of the slave trade

The International African American Museum opened last month in Charleston, South Carolina on Gadsden’s Wharf, which is itself a location drenched in history. The port is the location where a vast number of enslaved people were brought to the United States and sold into bondage.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Tonya Matthews, president of the International African American Museum.

